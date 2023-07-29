Unknown assailant robs elderly woman of gold ornaments in Kayamkulam.

In a shocking incident on Friday, an elderly woman, Radhamma Pillai (73), living alone in Evoor South near Kayamkulam, was brutally attacked by an unidentified man. The assailant knocked on her back door while she was cooking lunch, and upon opening, he forcibly entered her home and assaulted her. The terrifying ordeal ended with the robber fleeing the scene, taking her gold chain and five bangles, weighing nine sovereigns.

The incident occurred around 12.30 noon, catching the community by surprise. “She lives alone in the house. One of her two sons is abroad, and the other stays nearby,” the police stated, highlighting her vulnerable situation.

Despite the neighbors hearing some commotion and coming out of their houses, they were unable to catch the culprit as he vanished swiftly. It was only when a concerned woman from the neighborhood visited Radhamma’s house later that she was found lying injured. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors assured that her condition was stable.

As the investigation unfolds, the police are actively searching for clues. “We’re scanning CCTV footage from the locality to identify the attacker,” they confirmed, determined to bring the assailant to justice and ensure the safety of the community.