US Lawmakers urge Biden administration to address 195-Year wait for Green Cards for Indian applicants

A bipartisan group of 56 US lawmakers, led by Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Larry Bucshon, has called on the Biden administration to address the lengthy wait times for Green Card applicants from India. The lawmakers urged the administration to take executive action to make priority dates current, effectively reducing the staggering 195-year-long backlog. They also requested that all dates for filing employment-based visa applications be marked as “current” in the published Employment-Based Visa Bulletin by the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

The current situation arises from the seven percent country cap on employment-based Green Card allocations, which is disproportionately affecting Indian tech professionals. As a significant portion of highly skilled STEM talent and US-educated graduates, these professionals play a crucial role in maintaining the US’s competitive edge in the technology industries. The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS USA) also appealed separately to President Joe Biden, highlighting the severe repercussions of the backlog for India and its citizens seeking permanent residency in the United States.