Alarming rise in child Trafficking:UP, Bihar, and AP top states, Delhi witnesses 68% increase

A recent study by an NGO, Games24x7, and the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF), founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, sheds light on the alarming issue of child trafficking in India. The comprehensive report titled ‘Child Trafficking in India: Insights from Situational Data Analysis and the Need for Tech-driven Intervention Strategies’ revealed distressing statistics from 2016 to 2022.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh were identified as the top three states with the highest number of children trafficked during this period. Shockingly, Delhi witnessed a 68% increase in child trafficking cases from pre to post-Covid times.

Jaipur City emerged as the top district for child trafficking, and four other top slots were found within the national capital. The study’s data, sourced from KSCF and its partners’ interventions in 262 districts across 21 states, provided a comprehensive overview of the current trends and patterns in child trafficking.

Over the six-year period, 13,549 children under the age of 18 were rescued, forming the sample size for analysis. The report highlighted that 80% of the rescued children were aged 13 to 18 years, 13% were between nine to 12 years, and over 2% were younger than nine years.

The findings paint a troubling picture of the child trafficking crisis in India, emphasizing the urgent need for effective intervention strategies to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and abuse.