Ancient cargo ship wreckage discovered on a seabed off the port in Civitavecchia, Italy

The Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Italy reported the discovery of an ancient cargo ship wreckage on the seabed near the port of Civitavecchia, approximately 50 miles northwest of Rome.

Believed to date back to the 1st or 2nd century BC, the ship contained numerous ancient Roman jars known as amphorae, many of which remained intact. The discovery was made using a remotely operated robot.

In a statement, the police unit referred to the finding as an exceptional discovery, highlighting its significance as a representation of a Roman ship that faced perils at sea while attempting to reach the coast, providing valuable insights into ancient maritime trade routes.

To safeguard the site, authorities are taking measures to protect the hundreds of amphorae, as it’s common for such artifacts to be illegally removed and found in the possession of art dealers. In June 2021, Italian authorities seized numerous illegally obtained archaeological items from a Belgian collector, including stelae and amphorae, amounting to nearly $10 million in value.

Italy’s coastline is rich in underwater treasures, attracting the attention of looters. To counter such activities, police scuba divers regularly patrol the area to preserve these valuable artifacts.

In 2021, Sicilian archaeologists discovered two ancient Roman ships—one near the island of Ustica and another off the coast of Palermo. Both vessels were carrying large quantities of wine jugs.

A significant find was made off the coast of Genoa in 2013 when the police, following a year-long investigation into stolen artifacts, discovered an almost intact ship from the 2nd century BC. This discovery came after a tip-off regarding the ship’s wreckage.