Anti-government protesters in Peru clashes with the police in the capital city of Lima

In the capital city of Lima, Peru, anti-government protesters clashed with the police on Saturday (July 29) while demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and fresh elections. According to Reuters, female indigenous protesters and the police were engaged in pushing and hitting each other, with tear gas canisters being kicked back and forth between the two groups.

During the clashes, one person was injured. A protester, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed their discontent with President Boluarte, labeling her as a usurper and accusing her of being responsible for the deaths of protesters in the provinces.

Peru has been experiencing protests since December of the previous year, following the removal of former President Pedro Castillo from office. Although the demonstrations had quieted down after February, the recent protests have been referred to as “the third takeover of Lima.”

On Peru’s Independence Day, President Boluarte announced her intention to seek an expansion of legislative powers and showed willingness to reform the historically unpopular Congress. During her Independence Day speech, she described the latest protests as a threat to democracy and expressed her plans to request legislative powers from Congress for 120 days to combat crime. Additionally, Boluarte suggested the possibility of reverting Congress from a single-chamber format to a two-chamber legislature.

The president emphasized that these measures were necessary to confront delinquency and crime in Peru with greater strength and efficiency. She also called for a national reconciliation among all Peruvians, urging that ideological differences should not lead to a society divided by unnecessary and irreconcilable animosity.

On Friday, protesters attempted to reach Congress, but police prevented them, leading to a brief clash. As President Boluarte’s three-hour-long speech concluded, the crowds began to disperse.