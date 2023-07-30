Authentic Belgaum biriyani recipe

Belgaum biryani is a delicious and flavorful rice dish from Belgaum, Karnataka, India. Here’s a traditional recipe to make this delectable biryani:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup basmati rice

– 500 grams chicken or mutton (cut into pieces)

– 1 large onion (thinly sliced)

– 2 tomatoes (chopped)

– 1/4 cup plain yogurt

– 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 cup fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

– 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves (chopped)

– 4 green chilies (slit)

– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala powder

– Whole spices: 1-inch cinnamon stick, 4-5 cloves, 4-5 green cardamom pods, 1 bay leaf

– 3 tablespoons cooking oil or ghee

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Rinse the basmati rice in water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes, then drain and set aside.

2. In a large pot or pressure cooker, heat the cooking oil or ghee. Add the whole spices (cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, bay leaf) and sauté for a minute until aromatic.

3. Add the thinly sliced onions and green chilies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

4. Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a couple of minutes until the raw smell disappears.

5. Now, add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and the oil starts to separate.

6. Add the chicken or mutton pieces to the pot and cook for a few minutes until they are slightly seared on the outside.

7. Stir in the turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well to coat the meat evenly with the spices.

8. Add the plain yogurt to the pot and mix thoroughly. Cook for a few more minutes until the meat is partially cooked and the flavors meld together.

9. Add the chopped coriander leaves and mint leaves to the pot, reserving some for garnishing.

10. Now, add the soaked and drained basmati rice to the pot. Pour in enough water (about 2 cups) to cover the rice and meat mixture. Adjust salt if needed.

11. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and cook the biryani on low heat until the rice is cooked and the meat is tender. You can also use a pressure cooker and cook for 1-2 whistles.

12. Once the biryani is ready, sprinkle garam masala powder and garnish with remaining chopped coriander and mint leaves.

13. Serve hot Belgaum biryani with raita and enjoy the aromatic flavors.

Note: You can also add saffron-infused milk or fried onions (birista) to enhance the flavors of the biryani.