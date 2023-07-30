Controversy Engulfs Kerala State Film Awards as Director Vinayan Accuses Chairman Ranjith of Jury Influence

Director Vinayan has leveled serious allegations against Chairman Ranjith Balakrishnan, who also heads the Chalachitra Academy, pertaining to the film ‘Pathonpatham Nootandu’ during this year’s State Film Awards. In a lengthy social media post, Vinayan congratulated the winners but expressed concern over the chairman’s alleged interference with the jury’s decision.

Vinayan questioned the chairman’s right to influence the jury and demanded his resignation if found guilty. He claimed that a senior jury member had raised concerns about the chairman’s involvement, yet no action was taken. Vinayan further accused Ranjith of manipulating other jury members, including actor Gauthami, to discredit the film. The director vowed to back his claims with evidence before the media.

Highlighting an incident where Ranjith reportedly attempted to overturn awards given to Vinayan’s film, the director criticized the chairman’s actions. Vinayan hinted at political motivations behind the awards and stated that his film’s recognition was affected by personal issues.

Vinayan also shared that the jury member, who is affiliated with the Communist party, expressed shame over the alleged underhand politics during the Left’s rule. The director urged for accountability, stating that the chairman should resign if the claims are true. Additionally, he questioned Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan’s silence on the matter.

Vinayan concluded with a warning that the chairman’s actions might hinder justice for artists in the future if he remains in power. The controversy surrounding the State Film Awards has raised questions about transparency and integrity in the selection process.