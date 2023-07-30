Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad hospital’s basement, 125 patients evacuated safely

On Sunday, a fire broke out in the basement of a 10-storey hospital located in Sahibaug area of Ahmedabad city, Gujarat. As a precautionary measure, approximately 125 patients were evacuated from the facility. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties, according to Inspector M D Champavat from Sahibaug police station.

The fire was triggered due to the ongoing renovation work at the hospital, leading to the ignition of several items stored in the basement, resulting in heavy smoke, as reported by a fire official.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 am in Rajasthan Hospital, a charitable trust-run medical facility. Firefighting teams were promptly dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. Smoke continued to emanate from the basement where the fire originated.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia stated that nearly two dozen firefighting vehicles were deployed to combat the fire. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

In response to the emergency situation, the hospital authorities ensured the safe evacuation of around 125 patients who were subsequently shifted to other medical facilities. The incident has raised concerns about the safety protocols during renovation work and the need for further investigation into the cause of the fire.