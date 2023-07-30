Heavy rains cause major damage to Himachal Pradesh’s National highways

According to the flood damage report from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the recent heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh caused significant loss to the four-lane Kiratpur-Manali and Chandigarh-Kalka-Shimla National Highways. The flash floods and landslides in the region led to severe damages, making these highways the most affected. To assess the extent of the damage and propose long-term restoration measures, a team of four experts, including professors from IIT Mandi and IIT Roorkee, will visit the state in the first week of August.

The estimated total damage to the national highways in Himachal Pradesh is between Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore. Abdul Basit, the Regional Officer of NHAI in Himachal Pradesh, presented the flood damage report to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. He highlighted that the Pandoh-Kullu-Manali National Highway experienced the maximum destruction, with certain areas along the route completely washed away. To aid the affected communities who lost connectivity between Kullu and Manali, a temporary road, 4 to 5 meters wide, is being constructed to allow passage for small vehicles. The ongoing construction work has faced challenges due to continuous rains and adverse weather conditions.

The Kiratpur-Manali road, particularly at Raison, suffered extensive damage, with around one-kilometer stretch being completely destroyed by the Beas river floods. Similarly, the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway encountered damages near Koti for three to four kilometers at five locations, severely affecting two lanes. Moreover, a 50-year-old bridge on the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh Highway experienced the collapse of three spans, causing hindrance to the construction of a new bridge due to the frequent flooding of the drain.

Efforts are underway to address the damages and restore essential road connectivity in the region. The authorities will closely evaluate the situation, and the expert team’s recommendations will play a crucial role in planning for the long-term recovery and reconstruction of the affected highways in Himachal Pradesh.