Honor launches Pad X9 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Honor Pad X9 was launched in India. The tablet succeeds the Honor Pad X8, which was released in September 2022. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the tablet is priced in India at Rs. 14,499. It is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in the country on August 2 through Amazon in a Space Grey colour. A Rs. 500 discount and a free Honor Flip cover for the tablet will be offered to customers who pre-book the device.

The Honor Pad X9 features a 11.5-inch display and comes with a resolution of 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels), a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 400 nits. The tablet runs on Android 13-based MagicUI 7.1. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The Honor Pad X9 carries a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor and another 5-megapixel front camera sensor. The tablet packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast-charging support, which claims to offer a battery life of up to 13 hours on a single charge. The device supports six Cinematic Surround Speakers with Hi-Res audio. It also supports WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1 and USB Type-C port connectivity.