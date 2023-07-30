ISRO gears up for exciting missions, Including PSLV Launch and Gaganyaan Test Vehicle

ISRO is gearing up for a series of exciting missions in the coming months, as announced by Chairman S Somanath. Recently, the space agency achieved a successful launch by placing seven Singaporean satellites into their designated orbits using the reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Somanath revealed that another PSLV mission is scheduled for August or early September this year.

Additionally, ISRO is actively preparing for the Gaganyaan test vehicle, which aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members into a 400-kilometer orbit for a three-day mission, followed by a safe return to Earth with a landing in Indian sea waters.

Meanwhile, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre is bustling with activity after the recent launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. Scientists are currently engaged in orbit-raising maneuvers for the spacecraft, and the rocket is set to journey towards the Moon on August 1. A technically challenging soft landing on the lunar surface is planned for August 23.

Looking ahead, ISRO has ambitious plans, including the launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in its third developmental mission, as well as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission for launching INSAT-3DS. The SSLV, ISRO’s sixth launch vehicle, has already undergone two development flights in August 2022 and February this year.

With a packed schedule of activities this year, ISRO is poised to continue its impressive track record in space exploration and satellite launches.