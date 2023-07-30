Kangana Ranaut criticizes Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ as a replica of his classic films.

Kangana Ranaut voices her disapproval of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, alleging it’s a replication of Karan Johar’s earlier works. The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, hit theaters on July 28.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana compared ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ to Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, criticizing the latter’s focus on soap-opera-like drama with a massive budget of Rs 250 crore. She called out Karan Johar for claiming to be the flag bearer of Indian cinema while regressing it with repetitive content.

Expressing frustration, Kangana mentioned how the audience rejects poorly-made films with exaggerated settings and costumes. She accused Johar of copying his own vintage movies from the nineties and questioned the exorbitant budget allocation for such projects while genuine talent struggles for funding.

Kangana, who previously accused Karan Johar of nepotism, also advised Ranveer Singh to dress more like Dharmendra or Vinod Khanna to connect better with the Indian audience and maintain cultural integrity.

On the acting front, Kangana has upcoming projects ‘Tejas’ and ‘Emergency’.