“Kerala Police Shuffle: Vinod Kumar New Vigilance Director, Manoj Abraham Intelligence Chief”

In the latest shuffle within the Kerala Police, significant changes have been made to top positions. T K Vinod Kumar, the current Intelligence chief, has been promoted to the position of Director General of Police (DGP) and appointed as the director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. At the same time, ADGP Manoj Abraham has been assigned the role of head of Intelligence.

This reshuffle was necessitated as DGP Tomin J Thachankari is set to retire on July 31, paving the way for ADGP Vinod Kumar’s elevation to the esteemed rank of DGP.

Further changes include K Padmakumar being named as the new Fire Force chief, taking on the responsibilities of Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services.

Moreover, the Kochi City Police Commissioner, K Sethuraman, will now assume the role of IG North Region. A Akbar will succeed him as the new Kochi City Police Commissioner.

M R Ajith Kumar, who has been overseeing law and order, has been given the additional charge of the Armed Police Battalion, expanding his responsibilities.

Additionally, Balram Kumar Upadhyaya is slated to become the new Director General of Prisons, while Putta Vimaladitya has been posted as DIG of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, taking on crucial roles within the Kerala Police force.