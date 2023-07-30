Major international airport closed, flights redirected

Moscow: Russian authorities have closed the Vnukovo international airport in Moscow. The airport was closed to traffic early Sunday as a Ukrainian drone strike had hit the Russian capital.

‘The capital’s Vnukovo airport is closed for departures and arrivals, flights are redirected to other airports. This was reported by the aviation services,’ said Russian news agency.

‘A night-time Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged two office blocks. The facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged. There are no victims or injured,’ Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram.