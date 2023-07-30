Nine-Year-Old injured in crude bomb explosion in West Bengal

A nine-year-old boy sustained injuries in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district due to a crude bomb explosion on Sunday, according to the police.

The incident occurred in Basirhat block 2 when the boy, a class 4 student, mistakenly took a crude bomb lying in a nearby field close to his house as a ball and touched it, resulting in the explosion.

After the mishap, he was immediately taken to a local hospital in Basirhat. However, due to his worsening condition, he was later referred to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for further treatment.

Upon receiving information about the blast, the police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident. Doctors attending to the boy stated that his right hand was injured in the explosion.

The incident highlights the dangers posed by such hazardous objects in residential areas and raises concerns about safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future. Authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation to determine how the crude bomb ended up in the field near the boy’s residence.