Number of Indian living in GCC countries revealed

New Delhi: More than 8.8 million Indians live in Gulf countries. The External Affairs ministry revealed this as a reply to Right to Information (RTI) request.

Non-resident Indians (NRI) is a citizen holding an Indian passport, but living in a different state. NRIs are found in more than 200 countries. Gulf countries account for more than 66% of NRIs.

Also Read: India’s tiger population now placed at 3,682

There are approximately 13.4 million NRI around the world, with GCC countries having the largest share. The UAE has the most NRI in the region, with more than 3.4 milliom.

NRI numbers in GCC-

UAE, 3.41 million

Saudi Arabia, 2.59 million

Kuwait, 1.02 million

Qatar, 740,000

Oman, 770,000

Bahrain, 320,000

Beyond the GCC, the US and UK lead the way for the NRI population:

US, 1.28 million NRIs

UK 350,000

Australia, 240,000

Malaysia, 220,000

Malaysia, 170,0000