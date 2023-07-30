Number of Indian living in GCC countries revealed

New Delhi: More than 8.8 million Indians live in Gulf countries. The External Affairs ministry revealed this as a reply to Right to Information (RTI) request.
Non-resident Indians (NRI) is a citizen holding an Indian passport, but living in a different state. NRIs are found in more than 200 countries. Gulf countries account for more than 66% of NRIs.
There are approximately 13.4 million NRI around the world, with GCC countries having the largest share. The UAE has the most NRI in the region, with more than 3.4 milliom.
NRI numbers in GCC-
UAE, 3.41 million
Saudi Arabia, 2.59 million
Kuwait, 1.02 million
Qatar, 740,000
Oman, 770,000
Bahrain, 320,000
Beyond the GCC, the US and UK lead the way for the NRI population:
US, 1.28 million NRIs
UK 350,000
Australia, 240,000
Malaysia, 220,000
Malaysia, 170,0000
