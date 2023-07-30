Poco launches new true wireless earbuds in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Poco has made its entry into the wireless earbuds market. The company launched its first true wireless earbuds, named Poco Pods, in India. The earbuds were priced at Rs 2999. It will be offered with an introductory price of Rs 1,199. Poco Pods will be available on Flipkart.

Poco Pods support the standard SBC Bluetooth codec, primarily catering to Android smartphone users, though iPhone users can also connect via Bluetooth. The earbuds are touted to offer 30 hours of music playback with the charging case and have a wireless range of 10 meters from the source. They come equipped with built-in microphones for making calls.