Russia says that its forces thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to attack Russia-annexed Crimea

On Sunday (July 30), Russia reported that its forces successfully foiled an attempted attack by Ukraine on Russia-annexed Crimea using 25 drones during the night.

The Russian defense ministry stated that 16 Ukrainian UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed by air defense fire, and another nine drones were neutralized through electronic warfare, causing them to crash into the Black Sea without reaching their target. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from this attack.

Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, the region has remained a focus for Kyiv amid Moscow’s ongoing offensive against Ukraine. In recent weeks, the attacks on Crimea have intensified.

Ukraine has repeatedly expressed its intention to reclaim Crimea from Russian control.

In another incident on the same day, the Russian defense ministry reported that three Ukrainian drones were shot down over Moscow. During this attack, two office towers were damaged, and an international airport briefly suspended its operations.

Russian officials managed to shoot down one drone on the outskirts of Moscow, while electronic warfare suppressed the other two, causing them to crash into an office complex. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.

The Russian defense ministry labeled this event as an “attempted terrorist attack” carried out by the Kyiv regime. They stated that one Ukrainian UAV was destroyed by air defense systems in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region, and two more drones lost control due to electronic interference and crashed into a non-residential building complex in Moscow City.

Moscow City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on Telegram that the facades of two office towers were slightly damaged in the attack, but there were no casualties or injuries.

The situation highlights the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides engaged in drone-related incidents in each other’s territories. The attacks on Crimea and Moscow have raised concerns about potential further escalation and instability in the region.