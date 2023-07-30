Shooting erupts in a parking lot of a Michigan shopping centre injuring at least five people

Authorities reported a shooting at a Michigan shopping center parking lot that left at least five people injured, two of them critically.

The incident occurred around 1 am outside the Logan Square Shopping Center in Lansing, according to ABC News, as stated by the Lansing Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found a large crowd and multiple victims with gunshot wounds. The victims’ ages ranged from 16 to 26 years, and two of them were in serious condition.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown and under investigation by the police.

Local media reports have not clarified why such a large crowd was gathered at the shopping center during the incident.

Due to the crowd’s size, Lansing police requested backup from neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Several firearms were recovered at the scene, and several individuals have been detained for questioning, but no arrests have been announced yet.

Meanwhile, in Muncie, Indiana, a shooting occurred at a large gathering, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, according to the city of Muncie.

Dispatchers received a call at 1:14 am about multiple gunshot victims at a large party in the area of S. Hackley Street and E. Willard Street in Muncie.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene due to the number of victims and the nature of the incident.

A 30-year-old man lost his life in the incident, and multiple victims were taken to a local hospital. Critical gunshot victims were airlifted to other medical facilities.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the city expressed condolences to the families affected by the tragic incident.