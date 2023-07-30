To assess effects of rains, central team will travel to Telangana

On July 31 (Monday), an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Telangana to evaluate the harm caused by floods in the state as a result of the recent torrential rains.

The team, which includes officials from the Ministries/Departments of Agriculture, Finance, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport and Highways, and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), would be under the direction of Advisor to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Kunal Satyarthi.

According to a statement from the office of Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Sunday, the central team is being sent to Telangana at the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Various rain-related incidents involving at least 18 deaths occurred in Telangana over the last week, according to officials.

On Saturday, relief efforts picked up steam as rain stopped falling in several areas of the state.

An official statement on Saturday night stated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao oversaw the relief efforts during the day while speaking to ministers and the Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari.

Given the pressing nature of the situation, the central team will begin visiting Telangana on July 31. The central team may visit the state a second time after assessing the damage based on the IMCT visit and after submitting a detailed memorandum from the state government.

Reddy on Saturday tweeted: ‘Met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji today evening along with a delegation of senior leaders of @BJP4Telangana and apprised him of the severe flood situation which paralysed civic life, damaged crops causing huge loss to farmers and rendered many homeless. Shri Amit Shah instructed the Home Secretary to immediately despatch a high powered team of officials to Telangana for assessment of the damage. Thank you Shri Amit Shah Ji for the prompt response.’

Low-lying portions in the state were flooded, and agricultural fields were damaged in numerous locations due to the recent severe rainfall.

According to a press statement from the Met Centre, isolated areas of Telangana’s Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts are very likely to see heavy rain on August 1.