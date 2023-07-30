Yuvraj pens heartfelt note for Stuart Broad; calls him among the most feared red-ball bowlers ever

Cricket legends Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Broad, who have faced each other on multiple occasions throughout their careers, had a memorable encounter during the 2007 T20 World Cup in Durban. Although India emerged victorious in the closely fought game at Kingsmead, what truly grabbed headlines was Yuvraj’s remarkable feat of hitting six sixes off Broad’s over. Several years later, upon Broad’s retirement announcement, he received well-wishes from all corners, including a heartfelt note from Yuvraj.

Taking to social media, Yuvraj penned a touching message for Broad, acknowledging him as one of the most feared red-ball bowlers ever. The aggressive left-handed batsman congratulated Broad on his illustrious career and praised his journey full of determination and inspiration.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the Durban incident, Broad mentioned that it made him a better and more competitive bowler. Speaking on Sky Sports while announcing his retirement, Broad said the experience led him to develop his “warrior mode.” Although he wished the incident hadn’t happened, he acknowledged that it shaped him into the fierce competitor he is today, and it didn’t affect England’s World Cup chances as it was a dead rubber match.

Currently, with the Indian Team in the Caribbean, head coach Rahul Dravid, who also played against Broad for a brief period, praised the right-arm seamer for his super successful career. Dravid highlighted Broad’s partnership with James Anderson and their numerous fantastic performances. Broad recently achieved the remarkable milestone of 600 Test wickets during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval, becoming only the second seamer after James Anderson to reach this feat.

Having made his international debut in 2006, Broad appeared in a total of 167 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 56 T20Is during his illustrious career. His contributions to the game and his accomplishments as a bowler have left a lasting impact on the cricketing world.