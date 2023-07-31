Air India Express flight, en route to Sharjah, makes emergency landing at TVM airport

Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight, which was en route to Sharjah from Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu, made an emergency landing at the Trivandrum International Airport shortly.

The flight which started from Tiruchirappalli after 11 am landed at Terminal 1 of the airport at around 12 pm. All 154 passengers on board are safe, confirmed the authority. The reason for the emergency landing is not clear. It is suspected that the aircraft faced a technical glitch.