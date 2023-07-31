Air India Express plane safely lands in Trivandrum airport during emergency

An Air India Express flight, designated as IX 613, departed from Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu, bound for Sharjah. Shortly before 11 am, the flight encountered an emergency situation, prompting it to make an unplanned landing at Trivandrum International Airport. The aircraft safely touched down at around 12 pm and taxied to Terminal 1.

Fortunately, all 154 passengers and six crew members on board the flight remained unharmed, as confirmed by the airport authorities. However, the exact cause of the emergency landing remains unclear. There are suspicions that a technical glitch may have been responsible for the situation.

As a precautionary measure, the airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport, while AI Express stated that the landing was taken as a precautionary step. An Air India spokesperson stated that the flight landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram at 12:01 pm.

In another incident involving an Air India Express flight, the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain flight, designated as IX 573, with 180 passengers, had to abandon takeoff at 11:06 am due to technical reasons, as reported by the airport authority.