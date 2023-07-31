Aluva Child Murder: Remand Report Confirms Asfaq’s Sobriety during Sexual Assault

Asfaq Alam, the accused in the sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old girl, is facing charges under nine different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

According to the remand report, it was revealed that Asfaq committed the heinous act without being under the influence of alcohol. During the assault, the child was tragically killed, as she screamed for help, and Asfaq smothered her to silence her. He then proceeded to use her clothing to strangle her further, confirming her death.

In response to the ongoing investigation, the Special Investigation Team is planning to gather more evidence against the accused. A Test Identification Parade will be conducted to identify additional witnesses who might have seen the girl with Asfaq during the time of the crime.

While Asfaq has been residing in Kerala for the past three years, there are no records of his involvement in any previous criminal cases. A comprehensive background check is underway, with the team awaiting the report from Bihar police to ascertain any criminal history.

The young victim, who was the daughter of a Bihari couple, was abducted by Asfaq Alam on a Friday evening. Her lifeless body was discovered discarded in a sack within a marshy area behind a local market in Aluva. The autopsy report confirmed the brutal assault and sexual abuse she endured.

Currently, Asfaq Alam has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and is being held in Aluva sub-jail. The investigation into this tragic case continues, seeking justice for the innocent child and her grieving family.