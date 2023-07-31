Aluva’s Migrant Labor Camps Targeted in Excise Raids

Migrant labour camps in Aluva have come under scrutiny by the excise and police departments following a tragic incident where a minor girl was sexually assaulted and killed by a worker from Bihar. The public raised concerns about drug and alcohol addiction prevailing in these camps, prompting a team of excise officials to conduct raids.

On a Monday morning, excise officials arrived in the area where migrant workers, including the family of the victim, reside. Asfaq, the accused in the child murder case, had his room raided as well. An excise official stated, “Over 50 camps under Aluva excise range will be raided today. Patrolling will be intensified in the coming days.”

Asfaq Alam (28), who was found to be intoxicated, was taken into custody by the police on Friday. He had abducted the child from her residence around 3.30 pm that day and committed the heinous act at an abandoned area near Aluva market. The child’s body was discovered on Saturday.

Worryingly, there has been a notable increase in criminal cases involving migrant workers in the state. Government records reveal that Kerala employs around 34 lakh migrant workers, and from 2016 to 2023, a total of 159 guest labourers were booked in 118 murder cases. The situation calls for heightened vigilance and measures to address the underlying issues in the camps.