BJP searches for temples in mosques, people will look for Buddhist monasteries in temples: SP Maurya

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya made a reference to disputes in Varanasi and Mathura, saying that if the BJP seeks a temple in every mosque, people will start searching for a Buddhist monastery in every temple. Maurya pointed out temples in Uttarakhand, Puri, Kerala, and Maharashtra, claiming they were originally Buddhist monasteries until the eighth century. He clarified that his intention is not to convert these temples into Buddhist monasteries, but he questioned why the BJP is looking for temples in mosques while ignoring historical evidence about temples being Buddhist monasteries in the past. He criticized the BJP’s focus on the mosque-temple issue, warning that such actions may have consequences and lead people to seek Buddhist monasteries in Hindu temples.