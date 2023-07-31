Condition of Ex-West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya continues to be critical

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya remains critical as he is still on mechanical ventilation, according to treating doctors. The 79-year-old leader underwent a CT scan of his thorax in the morning. While his condition is critical, it is stable, and he is responding to treatment. Bhattacharya is likely to undergo further tests later in the day to assess the severity of the infection in his lungs, which led to his hospitalization on Saturday. The medical team will decide on their next course of action based on the test results. Over the past few years, Bhattacharya has been away from the public eye due to his declining health, residing in his Palm Avenue apartment. His last public appearance was during the Left’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where he surprised party workers by arriving with oxygen support. In 2015, he stepped down from the CPI(M)’s Politburo and Central Committee and relinquished his membership of the party’s state secretariat in 2018.