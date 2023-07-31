Expert shares guide to Manscaping the right way

Have you ever heard of the term Manscaping? If not, let’s delve into the world of male grooming. Manscaping involves the grooming of hair in various parts of the body, including the face, chest, abdomen, back, and intimate areas. The purpose is to enhance overall appearance and boost confidence. In recent years, the trend of manscaping has been growing among men, and it’s gaining popularity.

Ananya Maloo, the Founder of Nuutjob, a male intimate hygiene and grooming company, discussed the increasing demand for manscaping and its importance for men. Good grooming not only improves a man’s appearance but also enhances his self-confidence. Manscaping can boost confidence, improve hygiene, and contribute to an overall polished look. Traditionally, men used razors or scissors for trimming body hair, but these methods can be time-consuming, painful, and risky. As a result, innovative alternatives have emerged in recent times.

One popular alternative is hair removal spray, also known as a depilatory spray, which dissolves hair at the root, leaving the skin smooth and hair-free. It is painless, easy to use, and affordable. Another option is the electric trimmer, which is versatile and can be used on various body parts with different attachments and settings to suit preferences.

To achieve a well-groomed look, following a regular manscaping routine is essential. Ananya provides a step-by-step guide:

Pubic Hair: This area requires special attention due to crevices and folds. Using hair removal sprays can be a comfortable and safer option. Be gentle and avoid excessive rubbing to prevent irritation.

Face: Start by trimming facial hair with a trimmer, using a comb attachment for even trimming. Avoid pesky razors to prevent cuts, irritation, and ingrown hairs.

Chest and Abdomen: Trim in the direction of hair growth to avoid skin irritation. Hair removal cream can be used to remove unwanted hair, following instructions and doing a patch test beforehand.

Back: Removing hair from the back can be tricky, so it’s best to seek help from a friend or partner. A trimmer with a long handle can make it easier. Alternatively, use a hair removal spray and wipe it off with a damp cloth after the recommended time.

Arms and Legs: Trimming with a trimmer is easy; use a shorter length setting and trim in the direction of hair growth. For complete hair removal and a smoother look, use a hair removal cream.

With a well-maintained manscaping routine, men can achieve a polished appearance and boost their self-confidence. By adopting these grooming practices, men can feel more comfortable and confident in their daily lives.