Gulf country announces new labour law

Muscat: Oman has recently launched new labour law. Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman recently issued the Royal Decree for this. Expat workers are also protected under this law.

Employers are prohibited from holding expat worker’s passports or private documents without written consent. If an expat worker is dismissed, they have the right to file a complaint within 30 days of notification. Expat workers are entitled to a return air ticket to their home country, and they receive their full wage during official holidays. The law also permits employers to grant unpaid special leave based on the worker’s request and subject to conditions.

Also Read: Market capitalization of 7 of top-10 companies falls by Rs 77,434.98 crore

The law allows termination if an employee fails to meet required performance standards. However, employees are granted a 6-month grace period to improve their performance, and if the level remains unsatisfactory, termination may occur.

For Omani employees, the company must replace them with another Omani national in such cases. The law also allows for termination in situations like a business shutdown, bankruptcy declaration, a reduction in the scope of business activities, or implementation of an alternative production system affecting staffing needs.