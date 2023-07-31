Hospitalised Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee visited by Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, paid a visit to Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the former chief minister, on Monday at the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

After meeting the former CM, Mamata Banerjee told reporters that he waved as she went to see him. He has been taken off the ventilator, she added.

‘He has been taken off the ventilator. But on bi-pap support. I feel his parameters were normal,’ she said.

Bhattacharjee complained of breathing problems on Saturday, which led to his admission to Woodlands Hospital. He was placed on mechanical ventilator support at the critical care unit when he was admitted.

His removal from the mechanical ventilator and transition to non-invasive breathing support (bi-pap), according to doctors’ reports on Monday.

The doctors stated that although his vital signs are stable, he will have to be closely watched and that the following 24 hours were crucial.

Bhattacharjee, who served as chief minister from 2000 to 2011, has long battled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other conditions associated with ageing.