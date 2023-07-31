In Rajasthan’s Alwar, sisters gang raped, both pregnant

According to police, two of their father’s coworkers at a brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Alwar district allegedly sexually assaulted two teenage girls.

They both reported being pregnant.

The girls’ father complained about this on Friday at the NEB police station. He claimed in the complaint that Sappi and Subhan sexually assaulted his children, ages 15 and 13.

When the older girl began to have abdominal pain and other health issues, the situation became apparent. According to the authorities, her parents took her to the doctor, who informed them that she was seven and a half months pregnant.

‘When her parents questioned her, the girl told them that Sappi and Subhan had raped her. She disclosed that they had raped her younger sister as well,’ the police added.

The victim claimed that the accused had threatened to murder them if they revealed the incident to anybody.

An FIR was filed at the NEB police station on Friday, according to Superintendent of Police (Alwar) Anand Sharma, and a medical assessment of the girls was also done. Both girl’s pregnancies were confirmed by the medical test.

According to the authorities, the younger victim is two and a half months pregnant.

SHO NEB According to Anil Jain, the situation is being looked into. In this regard, no arrests have been made as of yet.

According to him, the family lives close to the brick kiln where the victims’ father works.

In a another incident, two males raped a little girl in the Bansur area of the district.

According to Sharma, a FIR was filed in this matter on Friday. The victim claimed that the two accused kidnapped and sexually assaulted her as she was walking to school. Additionally, the accused recorded a video of the incident and threatened to post it on social media if the victim disclosed what happened.

The alleged incident allegedly happened on July 27.