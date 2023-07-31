India launch date of Moto G14 announced: Details

Mumbai: American technology giant Motorola has announced the India launch date of its new smartphone named ‘ MotoG14’. The smartphone will be launched in India on August 1. The smartphone is available in two colours- steel grey and sky blue on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone follows the Moto G13 which was launched earlier this year in India.

The Moto G14 will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Moto G14 will run on Android 13 and the smartphone will get an assured upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security update.

The Moto G14 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There will also be a selfie camera on the front. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging.