Indian population in this Gulf country crossed 320,000

Manama: The Indian population in Bahrain has crossed 320,000. Data released by Indian External Affairs ministry revealed this. As per the data Gulf countries are home to over 8.8 million non-resident Indians (NRIs). GCC countries account for more than 66% of NRIs. The total number of NRIs is 13.4 million.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads the region with 3.41 million NRIs. The UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia with 2.59 million, Kuwait with 1.02 million, Qatar with 740,000, Oman with 770,000, and Bahrain with 320,000 NRIs. Beyond the GCC, countries like the US and the UK attract a significant NRI population, with 1.28 million NRIs in the US and 350,000 in the UK.