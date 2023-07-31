Indian PSLV rocket debris ends up in Australian beach

The Australian Space Agency (ASA) has identified a mysterious cylindrical object found on a beach near Jurein Bay in Western Australia as “most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).” This announcement was made on July 31, following media reports and speculations about the origin of the object.

Initially, social media enthusiasts linked the object to the missing Malaysian plane MH370, and some even speculated that it had military origins. However, it was later confirmed that the debris had no connection to the Chandrayaan-3 mission or the LVM3 rocket that launched it.

The PSLV is an Indian spacefaring rocket that has performed 58 launch missions since its maiden launch in 1993. It is a highly reliable four-stage rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels. India frequently uses the PSLV to launch satellites weighing between 500 kgs and 1,750 kgs, making it the most-flown Indian spacefaring rocket.

The PSLV has been instrumental in launching most of the 431 foreign-origin satellites that India has sent into space as part of commercial arrangements. It has also played a significant role in launching India’s maiden Lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 and its only Mars mission, Mangalyaan. In the future, the PSLV will be responsible for launching India’s first mission to study the Sun.

The debris found on the Australian beach remains in storage, and the ASA is working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to determine the next steps, including considering obligations under United Nations space treaties. The ASA has also requested citizens to report to local authorities if they spot any similar debris.

Visual similarities between the debris on the beach and the PSLV’s third stage have been observed, with reports mentioning the same dimensions as the two-meter diameter third stage. The ASA had previously stated that the debris was most likely a solid rocket motor casing, which is noteworthy since very few spacefaring rockets in the world use a solid-fueled third stage. The Indian PSLV, along with the newer SSLV rocket, is among the few rockets that utilize solid fuel, while most missiles also employ this type of propellant.