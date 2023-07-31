Lok Sabha adjourned until 2 pm due to opposition protest concerning Manipur

The Lok Sabha session was disrupted by protests from the opposition, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue. Speaker Om Birla announced the presence of a Parliamentary delegation from Malawi and extended his greetings to them. However, as soon as the speaker finished his speech, the opposition members stood up and demanded the prime minister’s response on the Manipur violence. They displayed placards and chanted slogans against the government while gathering at the well of the House.

Despite the uproar, the speaker proceeded with the scheduled Question Hour, addressing two questions related to the Ministries of Education and Finance. The opposition’s protests persisted, prompting the speaker to urge them to return to their seats and participate in the proceedings. However, the opposition MPs remained defiant, ignoring the speaker’s appeals.

After approximately 15 minutes of conducting business amid disruptions, the speaker adjourned the House until 2 pm. The opposition’s insistence on a statement from the prime minister regarding the situation in Manipur led to the adjournment of the session.

The Manipur issue has become a contentious topic in Parliament, and the opposition’s demand for the prime minister’s response has contributed to the disruptions in the Lok Sabha. The adjournment temporarily halted the parliamentary proceedings, with hopes that the situation would be resolved during the later session.