Manchester United signs a 900 million pound deal with Adidas for ten years

On Monday, Manchester United announced the renewal of their partnership with Adidas, signing a monumental £900 million ($1.1 billion) deal that extends the German sportswear giant’s role as the official kit supplier for the English soccer club for another 10 years.

The renewal comes as Manchester United, under the management of Erik ten Hag, secured a top-four finish in the domestic league last season, ensuring their return to the lucrative UEFA Champions League this year.

Adidas became Manchester United’s official kit sponsor in the 2015/16 season, marking a reunion after a 23-year gap, taking over from Nike in a record-breaking £750 million deal at the time.

Notably, the new deal emphasizes the increased focus on the Manchester United women’s team since its reintroduction in 2018, as mentioned in a joint press release by United and Adidas.

While the club’s future remains uncertain due to ongoing discussions of a potential sale, the deal with Adidas will span until June 2035, extending the partnership significantly ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, set to commence next month.

According to the company’s latest annual report, the original agreement with Adidas tied a portion of the yearly payments to the club’s participation in the Champions League. Failure to play in the prestigious tournament for two or more consecutive seasons could result in a 30% reduction in annual payments.

The terms of the new deal were not immediately disclosed by Manchester United, and Adidas chose not to comment on the matter. Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden expressed their commitment to combining tradition and innovation to please both players and fans.

Last month, Manchester United raised their annual profit and revenue forecasts, showcasing their financial strength and global appeal as a 20-time English soccer champion.