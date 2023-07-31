Market capitalization of 7 of top-10 companies falls by Rs 77,434.98 crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (M-cap) of 7 of top-10 companies fell by Rs 77,434.98 crore last week. The top losers were ITC, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Bajaj Finance Limited . The top gainers were Infosys, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. Last week, the BSE Sensex fell by 524.06 points or 0.78%.

The market valuation of ITC fell by Rs 26,192.05 crore to Rs 5,83,732.19 crore. HDFC Bank’s M-cap declined by Rs 22,747.89 crore to Rs 12,40,322.63 crore and that of Bajaj Finance eroded by Rs 12,127.47 crore to Rs 4,47,298.52 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 5,818.43 crore to Rs 17,10,076.74 crore and that of TCS went lower by Rs 5,214.15 crore to Rs 12,27,739.80 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation eroded by Rs 4,417.23 crore to Rs 6,07,369.34 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 917.76 crore to Rs 6,96,495.74 crore.

The M-cap of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 5,643.3 crore to Rs 5,00,369.30 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 4,129.44 crore to Rs 5,56,271.03 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India gained Rs 981.71 crore to Rs 5,49,800.72 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.