Mizoram Awaits Central Assistance for Displaced People from Manipur

The Mizoram government is still awaiting financial assistance from the Central government to provide shelter to more than 12,600 people who fled from ethnic violence in Manipur. The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, had requested an immediate relief package of Rs 10 crore in May for the displaced individuals. However, as of now, no assistance has been received from the Centre, and the state government has utilized its own funds to provide relief to the internally displaced people from Manipur. The Mizoram administration has also sought donations from various sources, including legislators, government employees, and bankers. The total collected amount is yet to be reported.

According to the Mizoram home department, a total of 12,611 people from Manipur have sought shelter in Mizoram. Most of them are in Kolasib, Aizawl, and Saitual districts, while others are residing in different districts across the state. To support these displaced individuals, the government and village authorities have established 38 relief camps in Aizawl, Kolasib, and Saitual. Food and other essential items are being provided to them by the state government, NGOs, churches, and local communities. The Mizoram government remains hopeful that the Centre will soon allocate funds to assist those affected by the ethnic strife in Manipur.