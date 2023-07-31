Mobile internet services suspended in Haryana’s Nuh District as massive violence breaks out

On Monday (July 31), mobile internet services were suspended in Haryana’s Nuh District due to a violent religious procession that erupted in massive violence. Reports indicate that over 2500 people sought refuge inside a temple near Gurugram. During the clashes between two groups, stones were thrown, and cars were set on fire, prompting the police to resort to baton charges, tear gas, and even firing warning shots in the air.

The suspension of internet services in Nuh district will continue until August 2.

The Haryana Government issued an official notification stating that the measure was taken to curb the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms. The aim was to prevent the facilitation and mobilization of agitators and demonstrators who could engage in violent activities, causing harm to life and damage to public and private properties.

“To stop the spread of misinformation and rumors through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc., on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana orders the suspension of the mobile internet services and all dongle services, etc., provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State,” the order stated.

The order also directed all telecom service providers in Haryana to ensure compliance with the suspension of internet services.

Following the clash, the Nuh Deputy Commissioner convened a meeting of both parties at 8:30 pm. The police force has been deployed in the area to maintain order.

When asked for comments on the incident, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Mamta Singh declined to provide any statement, stating that they were focused on their duties and not in a position to discuss the incident.