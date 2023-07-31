Nigeria advances to the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the third time in their history

Nigeria secured their spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the third time in their history after playing to a 0-0 draw against Ireland in their final Group B match on Monday. Despite the draw, Nigeria finished second in the group behind hosts Australia, who defeated Canada 4-0 in the other Group B match in Melbourne.

Having started the game at the top of the standings, Nigeria only needed to avoid defeat to reach the last 16. Nigeria’s impressive performance in the group stage surprised many, and coach Randy Waldrum expressed his pride and happiness for the team, especially as they managed to navigate the group without a single loss.

The match in Brisbane saw both teams wearing their away kits to avoid a clash of colors, while the stands were filled with Irish supporters despite their early elimination from the tournament.

In the first half, Nigeria came closest to scoring when Asisat Oshoala intercepted an errant pass and had a clear chance to score. However, the Barcelona striker missed the target, giving Ireland a reprieve.

The second half saw Uchenna Kanu rising above the Ireland defense for a header, but goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan made a crucial save to push the ball onto the crossbar and away from danger.

Brosnan continued to impress, making another crucial save to prevent Nigeria from breaking through with a clever set-piece routine.

Despite Ireland’s World Cup journey coming to an end, they earned their first-ever point in the tournament. On the other hand, Nigeria is hoping to surpass their quarter-final achievement from 1999.

Looking ahead to the last 16, Nigeria will have to wait until Tuesday to find out their opponents, but they are likely to face European champions England, who are the favorites to top Group D.

Nigeria’s midfielder, Toni Payne, expressed confidence in the team’s abilities and believes that if they continue to improve with each game, they have the potential to reach the final.