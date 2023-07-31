NSDC aims to train one lakh nurses for overseas placements

To address the increasing global demand for healthcare professionals, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has taken on a massive initiative to train and equip one lakh nurses and ten million caregivers for overseas placements. These specialized healthcare workers, including dental assistants, dialysis technicians, respiratory therapists, and physiotherapists, are being provided with skill training and language proficiency courses in English, Japanese, and German to ensure effective communication in their respective destinations.

NSDC, a public-private partnership organization, is committed to developing India’s skills landscape. Its subsidiary, NSDC International Limited (NSDCI), plays a crucial role in collaborating and partnering with countries like Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Singapore, Japan, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations to meet their healthcare workforce requirements.

To meet the demand, NSDCI has established international training centers in India to prepare nurses and allied healthcare workers. Furthermore, the organization plans to implement Objective Structured Clinical Examination and the National Council Licensure Examination to assess healthcare professionals’ clinical skills and conduct language proficiency tests.

The focus is on creating a skilled healthcare workforce, with thousands of professionals already deployed in hospitals and institutions abroad. By providing specialized training and language fluency, NSDC aims to ensure a steady supply of qualified healthcare workers who can meet the requirements of various countries in the international market.