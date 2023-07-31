Over 6 crore Income Tax Returns filed so far: Income Tax Department

New Delhi: More than 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITR) were filed this year so far. Around 26.76 lakh 76 ITRs have been filed till 6.30 pm yesterday. Around 1.30 crore successful logins were witnessed by the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm yesterday. The deadline to file ITR (Income Tax Return) for assessment year 2023-24 without any late fee is July 31.

‘To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on 24×7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media (sic),’ tweeted Income Tax Department.

On July 24, CBDT chairperson Nitin Gupta said over 4 crore ITRs for the 2022-23 financial year were filed and about 7% of these are new or first-time filers.