SC finds Kerala HC’s order on Priya Varghese’s Kannur varsity appointment ‘partly flawed’

The Supreme Court addressed the petition filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) against the Kerala High Court’s order, allowing Priya Varghese’s appointment as an associate professor at Kannur University. The High Court considered her PhD pursuit period as teaching experience for her appointment. Priya Varghese is the wife of K K Ragesh, the private secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The UGC sought to suspend the High Court’s order, while Priya requested the status quo since she has already been appointed. The division bench of Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice K V Viswanathan heard the special leave petition.

The Supreme Court issued a notice and declared that the appointment made based on the disputed order will be contingent on the appeal’s outcome. During the hearing, Justice J K Maheshwari commented, “We are making it very clear, to some extent High Court is wrong.”