Tropical fruit bowl: Nutritious brunch recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup diced pineapple

– 1 cup diced mango

– 1 cup diced papaya

– 1 cup diced kiwi

– 1 tablespoon honey (optional)

– 1 tablespoon lime juice

– Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Wash and peel the fruits as needed. Cut them into bite-sized pieces and place them in a large mixing bowl.

2. Drizzle the honey (if using) and lime juice over the diced fruits. Gently toss the fruits to coat them evenly with the honey and lime juice.

3. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

4. Before serving, give the fruit bowl a final gentle toss to mix the flavors. You can garnish with fresh mint leaves for added freshness and presentation.

5. Serve the tropical fruit bowl as a refreshing and nutritious brunch option. Enjoy its vibrant flavors and the taste of the tropics!

Note: Feel free to customize the fruit bowl with your favorite tropical fruits like banana, passion fruit, or guava. You can also add a sprinkle of toasted coconut or chopped nuts for extra texture and flavor.