137 suicides in higher education institutions since 2014, government cites ‘multiple reasons’

A total of 137 suicides have been reported in 135 different Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including prominent ones like IITs, NITs, and Central Universities, since 2014, as revealed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The data includes suicide cases in institutes like IISERs, IIITs, and SPAs, sparking concerns about the well-being of students in the higher education system. MPs raised queries about the number of suicides in higher education institutes since 2014 and if any were linked to caste discrimination.

In response, Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar, stated that student suicides are often influenced by multiple factors, such as academic stress, family issues, personal problems, mental health challenges, financial difficulties, and interpersonal conflicts among students.

The government has taken each suicide incident on educational campuses seriously and implemented various initiatives to address the issue. Dr Sarkar emphasized that the government prioritizes every suicide case in educational institutions and has undertaken numerous measures in response.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 incorporates provisions for counseling systems to handle stress and emotional adjustments in educational institutions, indicating an effort to address the mental health concerns of students.

Despite these initiatives, concerns persist over the mental health and well-being of students in higher education, and efforts to provide adequate support and care remain a priority for the government.

Overall, the data underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to tackle the root causes of student distress and promote a conducive environment for the well-being of students in higher education institutions.