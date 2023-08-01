BCCI announces Indian squad for Ireland T20

Mumbai: The senior selection committee of Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced Indian squad for Ireland T20. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the 15-member Indian squad.

India will play three-match T20I series. The three-match series begins on August 18 at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. The venue will also host the remaining matches of the series that ends on August 23.

Also Read: GST collection crosses Rs 1,65,105 crore in July

The Indian squad: Jasprit Bumrah Captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vice Captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan.