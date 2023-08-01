Crane collapse kills 16 workers during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra

During the construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a tragic accident occurred as a crane fell on a bridge slab, resulting in 16 workers losing their lives and three others getting injured. Rescue efforts are underway as three to five individuals are feared trapped under the debris. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The expressway, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, spans 701 km and connects Mumbai and Nagpur, passing through ten districts. The first and second phases have already been inaugurated, and the third and final phase is expected to be completed by the end of December. Unfortunately, Samruddhi Expressway has witnessed several road accidents, with as many as 88 fatalities in the last six months. The causes are attributed to road hypnosis, where drivers zone out while driving, leading to accidents. The Samruddhi Mahamarg’s construction is being undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The recent incident highlights the need for heightened safety measures in such infrastructure projects to prevent further tragedies.