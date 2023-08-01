Govt reports over 61% rise in permanent female faculty in higher education institutions

According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, there has been a significant 61.3% rise in the number of women holding permanent positions in India’s higher education institutions from 2016-17 to 2020-21. During the ongoing monsoon session, the minister shared that the ratio of female to male faculty in permanent academic positions also increased from 53 to 60 during the same period.

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for 2020-21 reported a total of 84,226 females and 1,40,221 males in permanent academic positions, including Professor and Equivalent, Reader and Associate, Lecturer/Assistant Professor, Demonstrator/Tutor, in universities and institutions across the country. Among them, 3,008 females and 7,173 males were in permanent academic positions in the Institutes of Eminence.

To foster greater female participation in higher education, various schemes, scholarships, fellowships, and proactive measures have been implemented to support female students and scholars. These efforts have resulted in a considerable increase of 60% in female PhD enrolment, rising from 59,242 in 2016-17 to 95,088 in 2020-21, creating more opportunities for women in academic positions.

The government’s initiatives have not only led to a surge in female faculty representation but have also contributed to a larger pool of qualified candidates available for academic positions in higher education institutions. By encouraging female scholars and providing support for their academic pursuits, the government aims to strengthen the presence of women in higher education and promote gender diversity in the academic sector.