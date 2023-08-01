Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe as Samruddhi Expressway Accident Death Toll Reaches 17.

Seventeen workers tragically lost their lives, and three others were injured during the construction of the third phase of the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident occurred when a crane fell on a bridge slab near Sarlambe village in Shahapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai. An NDRF official stated that there are still concerns about individuals being trapped, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The injured workers are currently receiving treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalva, Thane. In response to the devastating accident, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers. Furthermore, the injured will receive expert medical care at government expense. To investigate the incident thoroughly, the government has ordered a comprehensive probe.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, spans 10 districts and is being constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The first phase from Nagpur to Shirdi was inaugurated in December 2022, and the 80 km long second phase from Bharvir village to Shirdi was inaugurated in May 2023. The third and final phase is expected to be completed by the end of December this year.

Tragically, the Samruddhi Expressway has seen a significant number of road accidents, with 88 lives lost in the last six months. One of the reported causes is road hypnosis, a condition where drivers zone out while driving, often without remembering the events of that period. The state highway police officials have highlighted the importance of addressing this issue to improve road safety on the expressway.