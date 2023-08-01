More than 6.5 crore Income Tax Returns filed this financial year

New Delhi: More than 6.50 crore Income Tax Returns (ITR) have been filed so far this financial year. The Income Tax Department has said that more than 36.91 lakh ITRs have been filed till 6 PM yesterday. The deadline to file ITR (Income Tax Return) for assessment year 2023-24 without any late fee was yesterday, July 31. Around 1.78 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal were registered yesterday.

On July 24, CBDT chairperson Nitin Gupta said over 4 crore ITRs for the 2022-23 financial year were filed and about 7% of these are new or first-time filers. Around 26.76 lakh 76 ITRs have been filed till 6.30 pm, July 30. Around 1.30 crore successful logins were witnessed by the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, July 30.